UPDATE: Bismarck man found safely

UPDATE (6/15/2023) 6:39 p.m: BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert issued on June 15 has been canceled. Thomas Mayer, an 84-year-old man from Bismarck, has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Bismarck man.

Authorities say Thomas Mayer is 5′8″, 140 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

His last known whereabouts were Thursday, June 15, at Sanford Broadway same-day clinic 300 North 7th St. in Bismarck.

He is believed to be driving a Maroon Toyota RAV 4 bearing North Dakota license #785B0R.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a black down vest, plaid shirt and possibly tan pants. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Bismarck PD at 701-223-1212 or your local law enforcement.

