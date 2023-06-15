Report shows Americans overspend on cell phone plans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can add cell phone plans to the list of things costing more these days.

A new report from WhistleOut, a search engine company designed to make shopping comparisons, and Mint Mobile shows one in three Americans say they’re spending too much for their cell phone plans. The report also says 28% of Americans said their phone bill went up in the last year. But, the report suggests we’re paying for things we aren’t using and there may be ways to save.

“Eighty-three percent of Americans have an unlimited plan, even though nearly half of them use under 10 gigabits a month. Getting rid of an unlimited plan, going to something like a 10 gigabit or 5 gigabit could save you a bunch of money every month,” Alex Kerai with WhistleOut told KFYR plus host Jay Dylan.

The experts suggest most Americans are comfortable with overspending because they don’t know what other options are out there.

They recommend looking outside the major cell carrier options and deciding whether you really need all that data.

