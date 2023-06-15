Noem testifies on proposed BLM rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visited Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday to oppose the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed rule on “Conservation and Landscape Health.”

According to Gov. Noem, the proposed rule — if adopted — could fundamentally change future management of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands “to the detriment of recreation, livestock grazing, mineral extraction, renewable energy production and other uses of BLM lands.”

Noem’s testimony echoed the sentiment she shared in a letter that she and five other governors sent to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday.

“We must maintain public access in order for these lands to benefit both South Dakota residents and visitors,” Noem said.

“To go out there and to create a mechanism such as a conservation lease that can be bought by third parties — not even necessarily by people in our own country — and give them access and authority over these lands is dangerous,” said Noem.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon joined Noem in testifying today.

On Thursday, Rep. Dusty Johnson and Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior and the director of BLM urging the withdrawal of the proposed rule.

Johnson introduced Gov. Noem in the House Natural Resources Committee.

“In South Dakota, the BLM manages more than 274,000 surface acres and around 1.7 million acres of subsurface minerals,” the letter said. “From the prairie to pine forests, the BLM manages important uses for our constituents, including livestock grazing, mineral extraction, timber, and recreational activities such as hunting, off-road driving, camping, hiking, and mountain biking. We are concerned the new definitions and frameworks in this proposal will severely restrict how our constituents interact with public lands. The framework for conservation leases in the proposal could threaten responsible uses of the land by allowing the BLM to limit any use of leased land that is deemed ‘inconsistent’ with the framework. This new process has the potential to lock away land for more than a decade, keeping out hunters, livestock owners who graze on public lands, and American taxpayers and tourists who want to enjoy the great outdoors.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.