New lawyer hired for Williston explosives case; trial scheduled for August

Ross Petrie
Ross Petrie(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The case involving a man possessing more than 1,500 pounds of explosives last fall in Williston is moving forward with a new lawyer.

Ross Petrie faces eight drug and bomb-related felonies after police detonated explosives found inside his garage in October. Minot attorney Marie Miller was assigned to the case this month after Petrie’s former lawyer withdrew back in April.

A jury trial for Petrie has been scheduled for August 14. His charges include possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, release of destructive forces and possession of a bomb.

