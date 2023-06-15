ND opioid settlement coming after listening tour this fall

Opioid settlement
Opioid settlement
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – States, counties and cities across the country have been suing opioid manufacturers separately for the last couple of years.

Aaron Birst, a member of the opioid settlement advisory committee, said North Dakota settled with eleven drug manufacturers.

He said overall the amount the state is owed is around $60 million spread out over the next eighteen years.

“It has to be spent for treatment prevention at the core of the problem, so it’s really directed specifically to the drug abuse issues,” said Birst.

Birst said the committee will begin a listening tour to providers and various groups in the next couple of weeks.

The Ward County Commissioners recently decided to work with an out-of-state firm to determine how to handle the county’s share.

