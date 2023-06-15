Motorist crashes in Keller Paving Lot

MINOT. N.D. (KMOT) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash at the Keller Paving & Landscaping lot off of Highway 2 East.

Details are limited but it appears a driver left the roadway this afternoon, crashed through a fence, and collided with a belly dump trailer near the fence.

The driver was rushed to Trinity Hospital.

Their status is unclear.

Your News Leader will update this story as we learn more.

