Montana lawmakers reflect on last year’s Yellowstone River flood

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARDNER, M.T. (KUMV) - One year ago, large amounts of rainfall led to historic flooding along the Yellowstone River in Montana and Wyoming. Members of Montana’s congressional delegation say there’s still a lot of work to be done but they are happy with the progress.

The National Parks Service called the flood on June 13, 2022, a 500-year event, which destroyed many homes and businesses near Yellowstone National Park. Since then, lawmakers have worked to deliver nearly $1 billion toward repairing roads to the park and supporting gateway communities that rely on tourism. Speaking on the House floor this week, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, commended the work of those on the ground and the resilience of people who were impacted.

“Local leaders in Park, Stillwater and Carbon Counties did not let the disaster destroy their communities. Instead, they came together to support their friends and neighbors when the needed them the most,” said Rosendale.

Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, said he was proud of the rapid response and support for impacted communities.

“I was proud to partner with the folks on the ground to help Yellowstone National Park and the communities that rely on that park. Our work is far from over, but I know that Montana’s gateway communities will continue to bounce back stronger than ever,” said Tester.

While the main entrances to Yellowstone were able to open by November, many other places like Gardner and Red Lodge are still dealing with the aftermath.

