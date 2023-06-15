Montana budget bill signed into law

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s state budget for the biennium was signed into law Wednesday.

The bill covers many of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s, R-MT, priorities, including more than $1 billion in income and property tax relief. The budget also includes $300 million toward improving behavioral health and $200 million to repair critical infrastructure. The governor has labeled this a budget for Montana families.

“Montanans entrust us to be good stewards of their hard-earned dollars, and I’m proud our budget with the legislature, built for hardworking Montana families, fulfills that trust,” said Gianforte in a statement.

State Democrats celebrated some parts of the budget, including extending health insurance coverage up to 12 months for postpartum women and increasing Medicaid provider rates. They argued that the state’s rates were not enough for providers to cover their patients.

“This session, Montana Democrats finally convinced Republicans to invest in our community health care providers, and Montana’s seniors and working families will at last have a better shot at getting the care they need close to home,” said Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, in a statement.

Other highlights of the bill include more funding for highway patrol troopers and prosecutors, doubling the state’s rainy-day fund and fire suppression fund, and making Montana debt-free in 2023.

