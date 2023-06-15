Miller Elementary Camp Ed program immerses kids in hands-on learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer school today is a far cry from what it used to be a generation ago. Your News Leader talks about some soon-to-be second graders who are keeping their math skills sharp while having fun.

Five days a week these kids come to summer school, but it’s a little different than what it used to be.

“I think summer school has changed because it would be targeted more towards like the students who just need that extra support or we just say that extra dip. Whether it be reading or math, or now it’s just in BPS, as long as I’ve taught campus. It’s just been open to any kid,” said Brianna Cozzi, a second-grade teacher.

It’s not all fun and games - even though that’s what it looks like. The kids are still preparing for the upcoming school year through fun activities; a room dedicated to laughter, learning and growing confidence that they can succeed.

“Well, we learned, like new math skills, so that makes me really happy because then when I’m in second grade, we can have more stuff to do and we’ll know more,” said student Alexandria Johnson.

The kids get more opportunities to be immersed in the community during the summer session.

“And that is where the fun comes in, because we find science experiments, read-aloud activities that you can buddy up with another class places you can go in the community, for example, Miller’s close to the Heritage Center so we can walk theorem,” said Cozzi.

Childcare costs are up, so this program allows parents to make sure their kids are being watched during busy work mornings.

“It is a place of just community. So how we open it up to all kids, we know that some kids have siblings and some don’t. And it is just a place for them to be with their peers,” said Cozzi.

The students also get to engage in fun summer activities they might not be able to without the school system like going to the Heritage Center.

The interactive lessons like nature walks have made Camp ED at Miller so popular there’s been waiting lists for some years.

