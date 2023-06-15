Divers locate and help pull car from river

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A scary situation unfolded last night after a vehicle went into the Missouri River. Thankfully no one was injured but the vehicle was still under water Thursday morning.

The area where the vehicle went into the river was near the Keelboat Park boat ramp on Wednesday evening. Burleigh County Dive Rescue team tried to retrieve it that night using sonar but had to call off the search until Thursday morning due to the darkness.

Reshab Kumar was there when a vehicle reversed going down an embankment and into the river Wednesday evening.

“I was parked right down there in my truck and I look to my left and I see a vehicle going really in reverse. It doesn’t look normal. Right away I see people rushing to the shore, and I’m like what is going on? Somebody is on the phone with the cops and we were trying to yell at the guy to get to shore,” said witness Reshab Kumar.

Kumar said luckily someone in a nearby boat tossed a life jacket, the driver grabbed it and got to shore safely. But his car was starting to sink.

“First thing I asked him ‘is there anyone else there in the vehicle?’” said Kumar.

With no one left to save, divers came back Thursday to search for the vehicle.

They did a drift dive, where they go down and follow the current.

“Right now the strategy is just repeated dives and try and find different depths every time. That way we are kind of covering that stretch from shore out from shore into deeper water. And hopefully we will run into it,” said team leader for Burleigh County Dive Rescue and Recovery Jeremy Alm.

Divers battled the current and low visibility.

“We have to cover a lot of ground to try and find something, even though it is a big vehicle it’s a challenge,” said Alm.

By 11 a.m. they found it upside out with the headlights facing upstream.

“We’ll attach a line to it and we have a wrecker company that comes down and we’ll get the vehicle out of the water,” said Alm.

A tow truck lifted the totaled vehicle out of the water with help from the divers around noon. The price of the service? Authorities estimate between $1,500 and $2,000.

The reason to go through all this hassle? Oil and gas from the car can lead to environmental issues so it is best to get it out as soon as possible.

Sonar, diving and a drone were used to locate the vehicle.

