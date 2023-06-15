Cramer challenges Biden emissions regulation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new rule related to climate is causing some heartburn on Capitol Hill.

It’s no secret the Biden Administration has environmental quality top of mind; for example, when he was inaugurated, the President set a goal for a carbon-free power sector by 2035. This week, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer pushed back on a recent regulation from the Federal Highway Administration. The new rule imposes Greenhouse Gas performance measures on state-level transportation departments.

“I want to stress that, it’s impractical, in rural places especially, we just aren’t going to build subways in North Dakota to get people to their farm,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Senator Cramer said any additional regulations should be authorized by Congress, not executive branch agencies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.