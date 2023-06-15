Cramer challenges Biden emissions regulation

Vehicles in Bismarck
Vehicles in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new rule related to climate is causing some heartburn on Capitol Hill.

It’s no secret the Biden Administration has environmental quality top of mind; for example, when he was inaugurated, the President set a goal for a carbon-free power sector by 2035. This week, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer pushed back on a recent regulation from the Federal Highway Administration. The new rule imposes Greenhouse Gas performance measures on state-level transportation departments.

“I want to stress that, it’s impractical, in rural places especially, we just aren’t going to build subways in North Dakota to get people to their farm,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Senator Cramer said any additional regulations should be authorized by Congress, not executive branch agencies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Man killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection identified
Car ends up in river
Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries
A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
Tevin Freeman
Man sentenced to life in prison for Williston murder

Latest News

Unhealthy air quality in Bismarck
‘Summer of smoke’ in Bismarck
Gas stove regulation is on the front burner on Capitol Hill.
Armstrong’s gas stove bill heads to the Senate
Trump investigator not censured
Armstrong votes with Dems; GOP House fails to censure Trump investigator
Vehicle being towed from the river
Divers locate and help pull car from river