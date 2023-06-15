Courts, law firms grappling with ongoing attorney shortage

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Many lines of work in society have faced staffing issues over the past few years.

The legal profession is no exception.

Your News Leader spoke with area prosecutors as well as defense attorneys to find out how it’s impacting their cases, and what they’re doing to get by.

When it comes to the courts, the administrators are keeping the trains running on time. Jennifer Babcock, a legal case clerk, said the staff is down one person and they’re hanging in as best as possible.

“It makes you realize what a close-knit team that you really are when you’re short, because we’ve had an attorney shortage for a while,” said Babcock.

Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson said the number of people who take the bar has gone down, and there’s usually just over a 60% passage rate of North Dakota’s exam.

“Being down two attorneys puts extra workload on the attorneys that are here,” said Larson.

She said she hasn’t been able to fill those positions in more than a year. Tiffany Sorgen, a deputy state’s attorney for Ward County, said they’re unable to help new attorneys in the office get more trial experience.

“I’m really the only person that has the training to be on the multidisciplinary team for the CAC which is again why handle crimes against children,” said Sorgen.

Rina Morales with the Craig Law Firm said there are five state prosecutors in the Ward County State Attorney’s Office and two public defenders. Their firm, as well as other private attorneys, take some of their cases because there aren’t enough public defenders.

“There’s so many and we appreciate those, and we do everything that we can,” said Morales.

There are also language barriers. Morales said to the best of her knowledge, she might be the only Spanish-speaking attorney in town. When she handles divorces with two parties who both speak Spanish, she’s able to represent one of them. The other uses an interpreter. Still, she said a lot can get lost in translation.

Morales said one of the reasons there’s a shortage could be due to the price of attending law school and other extraneous expenses. At UND School of Law, in-state tuition is more than $17,000 a year, according to the school’s website.

