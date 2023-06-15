Bakken BBQ features grilling for a good cause

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson residents are gearing up for what may be the largest barbecue event of the year.

Peppers, chicken and beef were just a few of the items on Derek Wendt’s grocery list this morning.

The owner of Wendt & Sons Oilfield Service was filling his cart up to give back to the community.

“It’s all a donation towards the Bakken BBQ and the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” said Derek Wendt, Wendt & Sons Oilfield Service Owner.

The annual barbecue starts at four p.m. Friday in the parking lot outside the West River Ice Center. Every year dozens of oil field companies come up with barbecue dishes for the public to try.

Money raised from admission to the event goes towards Make-A-Wish and other local charities. Wendt says they’ve participated for several years and this year, they’re cooking shish kabobs.

“Just want to do something different than everybody’s doing, just something new every year,” said Wendt.

The event will also feature a live auction, kiddy corner, and entertainment.

So, if you are a fan of eating barbecue and helping others, here’s your opportunity to do both.

“I like being part of the Bakken BBQ because it is a community involvement event, it’s local vendors, local oil companies everybody coming together to help a cause,” said Wendt.

Admission is twenty dollars for adults, ten for children ages six to twelve, and children five and under can enter for free.

