Armstrong’s gas stove bill heads to the Senate

Gas stove regulation is on the front burner on Capitol Hill.
Gas stove regulation is on the front burner on Capitol Hill.
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your gas stove is safe, so long as House Republicans get their way.

The House of Representatives passed a bill prohibiting the Biden Administration from banning the sale of gas stoves. The debate over the popular cooking appliance heated up last year after a study linked the use of gas stoves to childhood asthma. Representative Kelly Armstrong sponsored the legislation.

“They’re utilizing the executive branch and agency overreach to determine what appliances people can have in their house, and in this case, they’re using an agency that doesn’t have that mission statement,” said Armstrong.

The bill had bipartisan support: 25 Democrats joined all House Republicans on the bill. The Democrats who sided with Republicans said the Administration should be focused on more important issues – like gun violence.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
UPDATE: Man killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection identified
Car ends up in river
Vehicle ends up in Missouri River Wednesday evening, driver treated for minor injuries
A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
Tevin Freeman
Man sentenced to life in prison for Williston murder

Latest News

Vehicles in Bismarck
Cramer challenges Biden emissions regulation
Unhealthy air quality in Bismarck
‘Summer of smoke’ in Bismarck
Trump investigator not censured
Armstrong votes with Dems; GOP House fails to censure Trump investigator
Vehicle being towed from the river
Divers locate and help pull car from river