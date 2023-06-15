Armstrong’s gas stove bill heads to the Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your gas stove is safe, so long as House Republicans get their way.

The House of Representatives passed a bill prohibiting the Biden Administration from banning the sale of gas stoves. The debate over the popular cooking appliance heated up last year after a study linked the use of gas stoves to childhood asthma. Representative Kelly Armstrong sponsored the legislation.

“They’re utilizing the executive branch and agency overreach to determine what appliances people can have in their house, and in this case, they’re using an agency that doesn’t have that mission statement,” said Armstrong.

The bill had bipartisan support: 25 Democrats joined all House Republicans on the bill. The Democrats who sided with Republicans said the Administration should be focused on more important issues – like gun violence.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.