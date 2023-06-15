Armstrong votes with Dems; GOP House fails to censure Trump investigator

Trump investigator not censured
Trump investigator not censured(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republicans in the U.S. House failed to formally rebuke a Democratic member that led an investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Republicans introduced a measure that would’ve censured California Representative Adam Schiff. Schiff chaired the House Intelligence Committee that investigated whether Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. 20 Republicans voted against the measure, including North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong.

“The censure resolution as written is unconstitutional. It also censured him and then sent him to Ethics for an investigation. That’s like convicting someone and then sending them to court for the trial. I voted to remove Adam Schiff from the Intel committee and fought against him through two impeachments. But I won’t vote for anything that violates the Constitution,” Armstrong said.

The measure was defeated.

