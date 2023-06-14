Williston school board member speaks on reelection

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A member of the Williston Basin School Board is expected to retain his seat.

Chris Walstad had a strong victory in the polls Tuesday against challenger John Weapasnick, winning with 1,002 votes over 305. Walstad told Your News Leader Wednesday that he’s excited to continue working with the board.

“I love the direction of our school district, I care about our community, and I care about the education of our students. It’s been a very good experience,” said Walstad.

Walstad was elected to the position last year after former member Tom Kalil resigned. Walstad worked with President Chris Jundt in the spring to negotiate a new contract with the Williston Education Association.

“I only have good things for that process. It went very, very well,” said Walstad.

Walstad will serve for another two years. He said the board will continue to work with Superintendent Richard Faidley to move the district in the right direction.

“There’s just a tremendous vision for our school district right now. You don’t make any changes overnight, and so we need time to make this happen. I think we are going to do that,” said Walstad.

The votes are unofficial and will be canvassed on June 26.

More elections are expected this year as three members face a recall this August, as well as a potential bond for two elementary schools later this year.

