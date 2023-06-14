Williston School Board election Tuesday

Williston School Board election
Williston School Board election(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston voters took to the polls today to decide on who will be on the Williston Basin School Board.

Incumbent Chris Walstad is looking for another term against challenger John Wepasnik.

The winner will serve a two-year term.

Voting took place at the Williston ARK from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three other members will be up for election in August.

