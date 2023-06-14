Unofficial results: Chris Walstad wins reelection to Williston Basin School Board

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The unofficial results for the Williston Basin School Board have incumbent Chris Walstad winning in a landslide victory.

Election officials said 1,002 votes were cast for Walstad, while 305 were for his opponent, John Wepasnick.

Walstad was first elected in 2022, taking over Tom Kalil’s seat. He will now serve a two-year term.

Canvassing will take place on June 26.

