Unofficial results: Chris Walstad wins reelection to Williston Basin School Board

Election officials said 1,002 votes were cast for Walstad, while 305 were for his opponent,...
Election officials said 1,002 votes were cast for Walstad, while 305 were for his opponent, John Wepasnick.(none)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The unofficial results for the Williston Basin School Board have incumbent Chris Walstad winning in a landslide victory.

Election officials said 1,002 votes were cast for Walstad, while 305 were for his opponent, John Wepasnick.

Walstad was first elected in 2022, taking over Tom Kalil’s seat. He will now serve a two-year term.

Canvassing will take place on June 26.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson
Sydney Helgeson becomes newest Miss North Dakota
The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
Stark County
Southwest Narcotics Task Force seizes more than 1000 grams of meth
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge

Latest News

The temporary detour is located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That's...
Temporary detour on part of U.S. 85 north of Belfield
Challenges rural ND faces with healthcare access
For those living in the rural part of the Peace Garden State, studies show access to behavioral...
Challenges rural ND faces with healthcare access
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/13/23