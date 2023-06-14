Threatened bird nesting closes down two sandbars near Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two sandbars on the Missouri River near Bismarck have been posted due to a tiny bird.

The piping plover is a threatened species that nests on sandbars in the Missouri. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews inspect sandbars to look for nests. Five sandbars from Washburn to Huff have been posted. One is near Misty Waters and another is south of Fox Island.

“We have nesting birds on a lot of sandbars but unless we feel they are at risk or we have a high population of nesting birds, we usually don’t post it,” said Natural Resource Specialist for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walt Fairbanks.

The sandbars will reopen after the birds are able to fly, and Fairbanks expects this to be around August. The crew has found 57 nests this summer and seven have already been destroyed.

