BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A section of U.S. Highway 85 is closed for an emergency culvert replacement.

The section that’s closed is a half-mile long.

It’s located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That’s 29 miles north of Belfield.

There is a detour in place. This section is expected to be closed until early July.

