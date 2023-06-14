A sweet day at the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon Bismarck and Mandan will smell a bit sweeter. But before that day comes, volunteers for Lemonade Day are looking for young entrepreneurs to set up shop on sidewalks and parks.

At the Bismarck Zoo, kids of all ages were eagerly signing up to run their own businesses. Lemonade Day is a chance for kids to learn financial literacy through running a lemonade stand. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into the end product, but that certainly hasn’t scared off any business-minded youngsters.

“Last year we had about 596 participants. Which was a brand-new record for us last year and this year we’ve already maxed out that number. Which is absolutely amazing, so as of right now we’re looking at over 760 participants,” said Maggie Byrd, events coordinator for Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC.

Children who choose to participate have the opportunity to be named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and win prizes like Amazon gift cards, a bike and tickets to a Larks baseball game. Lemonade Day is July 22, but it’s not too late to sign up. If you miss them at the zoo you can sign them up here.

