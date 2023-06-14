Sports Spotlight: Jackson Beaman’s journey back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jackson Beaman has been one of the most consistent bats in the Larks lineup for two summers. The outfielder from the University of Missouri played nearly a full season in Bismarck last summer, and on one of the final outs of the year, he suffered a life-altering injury. Jackson is back in the Larks line-up, and he is in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

The crack of a bat is something Jackson Beaman has become used to in his second season with the Bismarck Larks.

“I’ve always been an overthinker, and a guy who’s needed this and this to go right. I’m seeing the ball really well right now and just trying to hit good pitches hard,” said Beaman.

Through two weeks this summer, Jackson leads the league in home runs and is top-10 in hits.

“I’ve known in my heart how good I can be and how good I can play, and I’m so blessed to finally be able to get the opportunity,” said Beaman.

The opportunity comes after Beaman spent 10 months on the sideline. On August 4th of last summer, Beaman tore his ACL on the final play of the game against the Eau Claire Express.

“The road back, it’s been the best. I don’t know how I can say this, and people look at me and think I’m joking, but it’s been the best 10 months of my life. Tearing my ACL is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Beaman.

An offseason full of recovery later, Jackson took the field for the first time on May 31st, exactly 300 days since tearing his ACL. Beaman hit two home runs in his return to baseball.

“I knew he was coming back. There was no doubt about that. Medically, I knew he was coming back, but mentally, I’m not worried about him. It’s a great motivator when you see guys when you know how badly they’ve been hurt and how much they’ve worked to come back,” said Will Flynt, head coach of the Bismarck Larks.

Early mornings and late nights filled Jackson’s days for nearly an entire year. Every minute spent in rehab helped put things in perspective.

“Before my injury I seemed to fill my identity in the game too much. Tearing my ACL helped me to play freer, be more easy on myself. I’m so thankful for the experiences I’ve got to learn and the lessons I’ve got to learn from it,” said Beaman.

Your News Leader asked: “Do you think that you are a more confident baseball player now, having torn your ACL, than you would have been at this point in your career if you didn’t tear it?”

“100%. 100%. I just have a different mindset and a different confidence to me now that I get to play the game because I’m just so blessed to finally be out here. I’m not taking it for granted like I used to,” Beaman said.

Jackson missed all of 2023 at his dream school, a place he grew up just 90 miles from. He’s in another black and gold jersey this summer, preparing him for what’s next with the Missouri Tigers.

“Waking up, days after tearing your ACL and not getting to play for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to keep getting up and getting out of bed and keep going to work at six or seven in the morning. I’m just forever thankful and grateful for the people that kept pushing me to keep going. I’m just glad to be back. I’m ready to keep going,” Beaman said.

Beaman heads back to Missouri this fall and said his time with the Larks is invaluable before getting back into SEC baseball. Jackson was healthy enough to play in April but took a redshirt so the only baseball team he’s played for in over a year is the Bismarck Larks.

