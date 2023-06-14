One killed in crash at Hwy 83/23 intersection

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D (KMOT) – One person was killed in a collision Wednesday between a freightliner and a pickup at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup, a 57-year-old man from Stevensville, Montana, was headed eastbound on 23 around 1:40 p.m. but failed to yield to southbound traffic.

The driver of the freightliner, a 57-year-old Bismarck man, tried to break but struck the pickup, sending both vehicles into the southeast median.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s unclear whether the victim was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the freightliner, who was wearing a belt at the time, was not hurt.

Names of those involved will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The patrol advises motorists to use caution as cleanup of the crash continues at the intersection.

