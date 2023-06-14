Northwoods League umpire struck by bat discharged from hospital

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Northwoods League umpire who was struck by a player’s bat during Tuesday’s Minot Hot Tots versus Eau Claire Express game was discharged from the hospital without serious injuries, Hot Tots General Manager Monica Blake told Your News Leader.

Nick Hudlow, the crew chief and home plate umpire, was accidentally hit by a player’s backswing in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game.

Blake said that Hudlow was taken to Trinity Hospital for a CT scan that showed no swelling or bleeding on Hudlow’s brain.

“The Trinity Health athletic trainers on site were extremely responsive and super helpful during that process. (They were) human in a moment that is sometimes hard to be calm and build a connection with the person that is laying there needing care,” said Blake.

The other two umpires continued the game as a two-man crew after an ambulance took Hudlow to the hospital.

“We also want to thank the Minot Police Department as well and all of the first responders from Trinity Health who were on the scene and helped us get him to the hospital,” said Blake.

Blake added that the three-man crew now has three days off before the next game and plans on recovering in Minot.

