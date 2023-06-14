Northwoods League umpire struck by bat discharged from hospital

Ambulance needed during the Hot Tots versus Eau Claire Express game
Ambulance needed during the Hot Tots versus Eau Claire Express game(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Northwoods League umpire who was struck by a player’s bat during Tuesday’s Minot Hot Tots versus Eau Claire Express game was discharged from the hospital without serious injuries, Hot Tots General Manager Monica Blake told Your News Leader.

Nick Hudlow, the crew chief and home plate umpire, was accidentally hit by a player’s backswing in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game.

Blake said that Hudlow was taken to Trinity Hospital for a CT scan that showed no swelling or bleeding on Hudlow’s brain.

“The Trinity Health athletic trainers on site were extremely responsive and super helpful during that process. (They were) human in a moment that is sometimes hard to be calm and build a connection with the person that is laying there needing care,” said Blake.

The other two umpires continued the game as a two-man crew after an ambulance took Hudlow to the hospital.

“We also want to thank the Minot Police Department as well and all of the first responders from Trinity Health who were on the scene and helped us get him to the hospital,” said Blake.

Blake added that the three-man crew now has three days off before the next game and plans on recovering in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson
Sydney Helgeson becomes newest Miss North Dakota
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
3 plead not guilty
Three plead not guilty to dealing fentanyl
Teenager sentenced for University of Mary bomb threat
Teenager sentenced for U-Mary bomb threat

Latest News

Mosaic Mural
New mosaic mural ‘lifts’ downtown Bismarck
PET SAFETY DURING THE HEAT- JUNE 14
Don’t forget to keep pets cool during hot summer days
Tevin Freeman
Man sentenced to life in prison for Williston murder
File photo: Blue-green algae blooms
Blue-green algae showing up in North Dakota waters