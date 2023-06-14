New park opens in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck opened a new park on Wednesday.

Promontory Point Park on Wrangler Lane features a playground, a sand play area with a table, a swing set, a trail loop, picnic shelter and the park district’s longest slide. The total project cost was $564,000.

“I like that they have the swings, when you give it so much energy then you so like swoosh,” said five-year-old park expert Dax Stoddard.

This is the second park to be added to the district this week. Last Saturday Heroes Park was dedicated.

