New mosaic mural ‘lifts’ downtown Bismarck

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D (KFYR) - Usually, murals are created with layers of paint.

But a new mural in downtown Bismarck was made with broken glass, then carefully pieced into a work of art.

It took more than a year for Bismarck artist Dawn Kopp to piece this mosaic mural together, but the result was worth the wait.

While early birds patiently wait in the drive thru line for their morning coffee and pastries, there’s something new catching their eyes.

“It’s really exciting to see art in the alley and it makes them more inviting,” said Naomi Echternach of Bismarck.

The five-foot-by-five-foot mosaic mural took Bismarck artist Dawn Kopp more than 235 hours and 3,000 pieces of cut glass to complete. Each piece tells a story.

“The black ones are from the former facade of this building. This is a guitar pick I found on the street,” explained Kopp.

She calls the piece “Lift,” a nod to the pollinator gardens she’s helped plant in Bismarck’s downtown.

“There’s a hand lifting a butterfly to help give the pollinators a helping hand,” she said.

This mural is Kopp’s helping hand, a gift to the downtown she loves so much.

“I’ve worked downtown and lived near downtown for nearly 20 years. This is my gift back,” said Kopp.

A gift she still can’t believe is finished.

“It’s a little surreal,” she admitted.

The final step: etching her signature into the mural, a permanent reminder of the artist behind this alley art.

You can see Kopp’s mural on the south wall of Brick Oven Bakery on 4th street in downtown Bismarck.

