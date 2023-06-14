Minotauros make ten selections in 2023 NAHL Draft

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Minotauros drafted ten players in the 2023 North American Hockey League Draft Wednesday.

“I think we addressed needs. We added skill, we added size, we added skating ability. We added a lot of things that we felt we needed to replace from last year’s group and we have a really strong group of guys who can return that are going to be able to show those guys the way of their first time here in Minot. I’m really excited about that,” said Tauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell.

With the 16th overall pick in the first round, Minot selected Hayden Stocks, a 20-year-old left winger from Edmonton, Alberta.

“Hayden is a very gifted scoring forward. Absolutely has a rocket of a shot. With losing a guy on the left side like Hunter Longhi, we needed to replace scoring. I’m not going to place those kind of expectations on a kid to completely fill those shoes, but we hope he fills his role,” said Campbell.

Hayden played for the Neepawa Titans in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and finished inside the top ten most goals in the league.

Full list of Minot draft picks:

1st round, 16th pick: LW Hayden Stocks

2nd round, 48th pick: C Colby Bear

3rd round, 80th pick: LD Matias Myllykoski

3rd round, 88th pick: F Caden Lee

4th round, 112th pick: LW Jack Gardner

5th round, 144th pick: F Mykhailo Krasnozhon

6th round, 176th pick: LD Jacob Ingstrup

7th round, 208th pick: F Joel Lehtinen

8th round, 240th pick: C John Small

9th round, 272nd pick: LW Maksim Lakic

