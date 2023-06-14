Minot looks to increase some employee pay following salary survey

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is looking to bump up pay for city employees following the results of the annual salary survey.

Lisa Jundt, human resource director of Minot, said the survey showed for some roles that pay is not at the rate it’s supposed to be when compared to the rest of the market.

She said it’s affecting the city’s ability to compete when trying to attract talent.

“We saw a lot of change, particularly in the Public Safety Department, so our positions that are involving police, fire, dispatch, a lot of movement are happening in those particular departments,” said Jundt.

She said most of the budget in the comprehensive plan for next year aims to close the gap.

The public is invited to hear more details about cost changes in next Tuesday’s meeting at 10 a.m. at Minot City Hall.

