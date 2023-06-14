Mandan Faris Field renovation updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, Faris Field in Mandan will be full of athletes again. The Mandan Park Board approved renovations for future projects.

The demolition of the track was two years ago, and this summer renovations will begin on a youth softball and baseball complex for Mandan Parks and Recreation. The school district gave it to them to enhance the space.

“Well, I mean, this will clean up this area down here. This will obviously give us more field space as the softball program grows, and the baseball program grows. It will just give us more space to utilize for the Mandan Park District,” said Dave Frueh, recreation manager.

There is also room in the future for synthetic turf and a multi-purpose field. Work will start this fall, and hopefully be completed by next summer.

