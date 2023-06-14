Man sentenced to life in prison for Williston murder

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his girlfriend in a Williston apartment more than two years ago.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Tevin Freeman with the murder of Erica Herrera in December of 2020. A jury found him guilty nearly two years later.

Williams County Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden requested the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. He said Freeman has a history of violence and has not taken responsibility for his actions.

“Violence is what he does. It’s his lifestyle, and here we are,” said Madden.

Freeman’s attorney, Kevin McCabe, wanted 30 years with 15 suspended.

“All he’s asking for is a chance. He understands what he did even though Mr. Madden says he’s not remorseful, he’s very remorseful,” said McCabe.

McCabe said if Freeman were to get life, he would hope a parole option would be available.

Freeman made a brief statement to the court, apologizing for his actions and saying he was under the influence at the time of the murder.

District Court Judge Josh Rustad agreed with the prosecution, sentencing Freeman to life in prison, but offering the possibility of parole.

“Your conduct caused serious harm. There’s no more serious harm than murdering someone, which the jury found you guilty of,” said Rustad.

Freeman will have to serve at least 30 years before parole can even be considered.

Madden said no restitution has been ordered.

