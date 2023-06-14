Honk! The Musical comes to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Many of us have heard the story of The Ugly Duckling. Western Plains Opera is producing a 1990′s rendition of this story at Mouse River Players theater.

Your News Leader caught up with a few kiddos in the show as well as the show’s director to learn more.

Ashley Carr, a 9th grader at Erik Ramstad, heard about auditions from her choir teacher.

She said she’s been singing all her life but is new to musical theater.

Ashley added that being a main character is awesome and that she is very proud of her cast members.

“The amount of hard work that’s been put into this, we’ve had limited time to rehearse but everyone’s put in so much hard work at home it’s really brought this show together, so I just really appreciate the cast,” said Ashley.

A character a little less in the spotlight is “Bullfrog” played by Braya Auch.

Although the role is not front and center, she shares the most important message.

She reassures The Ugly Duckling that it’s okay to be different.

“It’s been really fun, and you should definitely join a Mouse River Players show,” said Braya

Director and Choreographer Angela Schnaible was asked to take charge by Miranda Styborski, the show’s musical director earlier this year.

She mentioned they’ve only been in rehearsals since the final week of May and that the show celebrates what makes people unique.

“The rehearsal process has been so short, these kids are doing amazing, they are taking it seriously, they are working hard even after rehearsal, at their own homes and it shows, they are shining so bright,” said Schnaible.

A salute to individuality and inclusivity at a time when the world needs it most.

Rehearsals will conclude tonight and the Honk! cast will take the stage Thursday and Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Visit the Mouse River Players website to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.