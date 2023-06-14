Graduate Guidance: Minot High’s Marissa Thorson

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from our area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

Zach Keenan visited Minot High for the next ‘Graduate Guidance.’

One of the best parts about the Minot High girls’ soccer team’s three-peat is that the team only graduates one senior.

The entirety of the roster except for one player returns, which is Marissa Thorson.

Being the oldest on a team with players ranging in age from 13 to 18 is a big responsibility for one person.

“I just wanted to welcome everyone with open arms and make sure they had a place, that they were comfortable. In the end, it’s working together for that final goal,” said Thorson.

The Majettes needed guidance from their eldest player. After the team’s legendary 38-game win streak ended with a draw, the team reset and moved on toward the state championship.

“I just say never give up, keep working hard. This year a lot of people doubted us because we lost so many seniors, people moved, last year, we almost lost our entire starting lineup. We just never gave up, we kept working hard in everything. Everyone stepped up big time and we still got our final goal in the end,” said Thorson.

Marissa said she plans to attend NDSU in the fall and will study pharmacy.

