Fox News onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.”

The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an earlier White House event.

The message, called a chyron, read in full: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox said in a statement Wednesday that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” There was no explanation about how it was addressed. The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds.

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges during a historic arraignment. (CNN, POOL, DEPT. OF JUSTICE, Bill Hennessy, U.S. Government)

The White House has said Biden has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents. Biden has not commented on the case.

Several commentators on Fox and Republican politicians have, however, suggested the indictment was politically motivated, particularly before details of the charges were made public.

Two months ago, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the news organization of telling lies about the 2020 presidential election.

