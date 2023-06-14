Don’t forget to keep pets cool during hot summer days

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley has already seen 13 days of reaching 90-degree temperatures and the area is on track to have a lot more hot days. Those hot temperatures can not only be unbearable for people, but also your pets.

When experiencing those hot days, experts are warning pet owners to remember to keep their pets safe and cool this summer. It is best to keep your animals indoors as much as possible. If they need to go out, experts say to consider the time of day.

“If you do need to take them outside for those potty breaks or need to get try to do that in the early morning hours or the later evening hours when it is a bit cooler,” said Heather Klerstad, the marketing director at Homeward Animal Shelter.

It’s always important to make sure pets have lots of fresh water throughout the day. Also never leave pets unattended in your car, because it could be come too hot for the animal to survive.

“A temperature in a vehicle can reach high degrees in just a matter of minutes and that can just be very detrimental to their health. They can get heat stroke and it could be deadly,” Klefstad said.

Also, it’s important to think about older dogs and those with shorter noses or breathing difficulties. The hot temperatures may make it harder for them to bear the hot temperatures.

“Pugs, bulldogs, or dogs that may be seniors are a little bit more susceptible to the heat, so keep an eye on them,” said Klefstad.

Excessive drooling, lethargy, and heavy panting are all signs that your pet may be suffering from a heat stroke.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.