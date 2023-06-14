Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

The lawmakers reintroduced the bill one year after the Supreme Court decision that overturned the abortion rights once guaranteed by Roe v Wade
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, Democrats reintroduced a bill that would codify the right to contraception.

The legislation would guarantee the legal right for individuals to access and use contraception. It would also guarantee health care providers the right to provide contraceptives, information, referrals, and contraception services. The Right to Contraception Act would further prohibit the federal government or any state from implementing any regulation that would prohibit or restrict contraception. It would also allow the Department of Justice to enforce the rights in court.

Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reintroduced the bill along with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

This month marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. The lawmakers said, they first introduced the contraception bill in July 2022, after Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion in Dobbs which signaled the Court to “reconsider” precedents such as Griswold v Connecticut. The 1965 Supreme Court ruling of Griswold v Connecticut guaranteed access to contraception.

“In one fell swoop, the partisan Supreme Court majority stripped away the right to abortion, a right to which millions of Americans relied for almost 50 years, and put a target on the back of the right to contraception as well. A right which we have held even longer,” said Sen. Markey.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson
Sydney Helgeson becomes newest Miss North Dakota
A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
3 plead not guilty
Three plead not guilty to dealing fentanyl
ND National Guard
Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border
Stark County
Southwest Narcotics Task Force seizes more than 1000 grams of meth

Latest News

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
Burgum announces runs for president