Blue-green algae showing up in North Dakota waters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is warning people that hot weather is leading to blue-green algae blooms in bodies of water across the state.

Blue-green algae can cause Harmful Algal Blooms, producing toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. Environmental Quality responds to reported blooms across the state and tests water for toxins. If toxins are at an unsafe level, advisories and warnings are issued.

As of June 12, no warnings have been issued, but an advisory is in effect for Green Lake in McIntosh County. The Department of Environmental Quality has also received reports of possible blue-green algae in Devils Lake, Blacktail Dam and Epping-Springbrook Dam.

Blue-green algae can look like a crust on the water, grass clippings, green cottage cheese, scum, spilled green paint or green pea soup.

People that swallow or come into contact with water containing toxins can become sick with diarrhea and vomiting; or experience numb lips, tingling fingers and toes, dizziness, rashes, hives and skin blisters. Pets and livestock may also suffer adverse health effects, including death.

There are no known antidotes for the cyanotoxins produced by blue-green algae. Children and pets are at a higher risk than adults for illness because of their smaller size. If you or your pet accidentally swims in water that might have a cyanobacteria bloom, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible.

The public can view all water advisories and warnings on an interactive map.

You are asked to report suspected blue-green algae blooms to Environmental Quality at 701-328-5210 or www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS. Because it can take time to receive laboratory test results, people should be cautious and avoid waters that look discolored, scummy, or have a foul odor.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.