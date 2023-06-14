Advice for those on the road: let the procession pass

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most people have seen funeral processions out on the road or maybe have even been a part of one. Funeral homes in the area have been having an issue with drivers on the road when they see a procession approach and some drivers may even be breaking the law.

Eastgate Funeral Home in Bismarck runs these processions almost every week, but drivers in the area still don’t appear to know the process.

“For the length of time I have been here I have seen it where someone has cut in between the police department and the lead car that the funeral home has that we utilize. They have also cut in behind the hearse,” said Joe Braun, general manager and funeral director of Eastgate Funeral Home.

Eastgate said they believe people might not even know what to do when they see a funeral procession. There is actually a law in North Dakota Century Code that outlines what drivers should do when they see a procession approaching, but it only covers the law enforcement capacity.

“Law enforcement has to be leading the procession where someone has to stop. If law enforcement is doing that, what the drivers are supposed to do is remained stopped until that procession continues on,” said Lt. Jeff Solemsaas, traffic commander with the Bismarck Police Department.

Eastgate actually has added LED strobe light bars to their lead cars and hearses as a way to bring more attention to drivers so they notice the procession as it passes by.

“Now we have a whole row of strobe lights that will flash clear and purple to just give more awareness of people going ok what is happening,” said Braun.

Bismarck Police Department used to escort funeral processions, however, they stopped due to liability issues. They suggest that funeral homes have people meet at the cemetery to decrease potential interruptions on the road.

“Just give a set time so that people can make their way there on their own, following the rules of the road, and driving safely,” said Lt. Solemsaas.

The next time you see a procession Eastgate Funeral Home has this simple message.

“Just be aware of what’s going on. When you do see that procession with the funeral coach (the hearse) just be a little more respectful,” said Braun.

You may have to wait for a few lights, but they suggest you think about whether you would want that respect if it was your loved one.

The Bismarck Police say if they catch you driving through a procession, they could potentially ticket you.

