$25 million grant to increase tourism open to organizations

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota recently released the guidelines for a $25 million grant called the “Destination Development Grant.”

The goal is to support organizations looking to increase attractions throughout the state.

Stephanie Schoenrock, Executive Director of Visit Minot, said many people come to the Magic City, but it would be great if they stay longer.

“There is a need, no doubt, for destination development in the entire state and including Minot. We know from data and statistics,” said Schoenrock.

She said their office is open to helping local organizations get a piece of the grant.

Related content:

Destination Development Grant guidelines

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.