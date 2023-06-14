$25 million grant to increase tourism open to organizations

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota recently released the guidelines for a $25 million grant called the “Destination Development Grant.”

The goal is to support organizations looking to increase attractions throughout the state.

Stephanie Schoenrock, Executive Director of Visit Minot, said many people come to the Magic City, but it would be great if they stay longer.

“There is a need, no doubt, for destination development in the entire state and including Minot. We know from data and statistics,” said Schoenrock.

She said their office is open to helping local organizations get a piece of the grant.

