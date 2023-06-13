Update on construction in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two main arteries in Bismarck are under some heavy construction, and if you’ve needed to use them you may have noticed it takes a little longer to get around.

State Street and Bismarck Expressway are two thoroughfares in which construction work is slowing down traffic. The Bismarck City Engineer said the projects are right on time, but probably won’t finish up early.

“Rarely do we open a roadway a month early. Usually, it’s just trying to balance the workload the contractor is doing not only on that project but maybe the other projects they have throughout our region and throughout, really, the state that they are putting those resources towards completing,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer for the city of Bismarck.

Even though some projects fall under the Department of Transportation, the city has a website that details the plans. You can visit the City of Bismarck website for helpful information.

