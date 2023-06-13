Three plead not guilty to dealing fentanyl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three men have pleaded not guilty to dealing more than 40 grams of fentanyl in a few North Dakota cities.

Police arrested Dylan Tucker and Fenton Matthew last month after they say the pair were trafficking fentanyl pills from Detroit to Bismarck and New Town.

Authorities found more than 300 fentanyl pills hidden near the engine of the vehicle they were in.

In a separate incident police arrested Bryce Bell last month after they say more than 300 grams of fentanyl pills were found in a UPS package intended for Bell.

Matthew and Tucker are expected to go to trial in September.

