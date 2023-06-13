Teenager sentenced for U-Mary bomb threat

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a former University of Mary student to one year probation after he pleaded guilty to making a campus bomb threat in February.

19-year-old Chase Hoeschst pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. He was originally charged with terrorizing.

Judge Bruce Romanick ordered Hoeschst to complete 100 hours of community service and write apology letters to the university and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

