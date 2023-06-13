Sydney Helgeson becomes newest Miss North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Bismarck woman was named this year’s Miss North Dakota.

Sydney Helgeson won the title Saturday in Williston during the 75th annual Miss North Dakota competition. She said it was special to earn the title this year among former titleholders who were in attendance.

“I was really excited and really grateful to have this opportunity this year,” said Helgeson.

This was Helgeson’s 11th year of competing. She also won the title of Miss North Dakota Teen in 2017, the same year Cara Mund was named Miss America.

“I actually got to go to Miss America the year that she won, and that inspired me to keep coming back and competing for Miss North Dakota,” said Helgeson.

Sydney Helgeson, Miss North Dakota (Photo credit: Miss ND Scholarship Competition)

Helgeson’s community service initiative is “Live United, Building Stronger Communities Together,” which focuses on the efforts and services of North Dakota’s United Way organization. Helgeson said she has been a volunteer and intern with the United Way since high school.

“I’m really looking forward to, as Miss North Dakota, partnering with United Way and seeing how I can advocate for their mission, get involved, activate volunteers, donors and advocates in the community,” said Helgeson.

With her new crown, Helgeson said she will be speaking and signing autographs at several events this month. She’ll also be preparing for the Miss America competition in 2024.

