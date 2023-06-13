Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Stellantis says in the documents that it’s aware of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem. But as of May 25 it had no reports of crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions are not affected. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
A photo of Harold Zimmerman's 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Classic car reunited with original owner after years of searching
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
Stark County
Southwest Narcotics Task Force seizes more than 1000 grams of meth
Cars at the Buggies n' Blues car show
30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show takes place in Mandan

Latest News

Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
Leadership change at SVAS
Souris Valley Animal Shelter director resigns
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Souris Valley Animal shelter