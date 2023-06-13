Standing Rock road washout victims lose appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal appeals court announced it would not grant an appeal to the families impacted by the washout of a Standing Rock road in 2019.

A lower court previously dismissed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the federal government that was filed by families of the victims who passed away in the road washout that occurred in July of 2019.

“This ruling is absolutely devastating for those families who lost loved ones and those who were severely injured in the BIA highway 3 washout,” said Timothy Q. Purdon, partner of Robins and Kaplan LLP.

Purdon said that he is analyzing the families’ options for possible further appeal of this matter, perhaps even going to the United States Supreme Court. While the families argued the Bureau of Indian Affairs didn’t properly maintain the roads to prevent the washout, the court agreed the bureau had discretion to act based on the availability of funds.

