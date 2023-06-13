Souris Valley Animal Shelter director resigns

Leadership change at SVAS
Leadership change at SVAS(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Animal Shelter is searching for a new executive director.

Shelbi Waters confirmed with Your News Leader that she submitted her resignation as executive director at the end of March.

Waters says she has accepted an opportunity that will allow her to devote more time to family.

She’s been with the shelter since 2018, and in her time there, oversaw the rebuild of the shelter in 2021.

Waters said she’s been helping with the transition. The current director of operations is serving as interim director until they hire a new person.

