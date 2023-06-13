Pro’s Pointer #7

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The bottom bouncer is a popular summer fishing presentation in the Dakotas, and it was invented by Bismarck’s Bob Meter back in the ‘60′s. In Tuesday’s Pro’s Pointer, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame member Johnnie Candle shows Your News Leader a fast way to alter the weight of a bottom bouncer if needed.

“If you have fished much in the Dakotas, I’m sure you know what this is. Bottom bouncers are simple, efficient and effective,” Candle said.

“Anyone can fish with one, they help present our lures near the bottom and keep us virtually snag-free, but as with anything in fishing, there’s going to come a day where you don’t have the perfect sized bottom bouncer. Never fear, as long as you have some egg sinkers, we can fix that. Just the size you want to add to your bottom bouncer, slide it over the wire arm, give it a little kink, and now we have the perfect size. If you don’t need it on there anymore just slide it off and you’re right back where you started,” said Candle.

Next week, Johnnie is talking about another way to use weight while out on the water. This one involves a drop-shot rig.

