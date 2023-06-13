North Dakota receives federal CTE funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State’s Career and Technical Education Department is getting more than $68 million for building 13 CTE Facilities across the state.

The importance of this grant is because of how long it took to get it.

It was first allocated during the 2021 special session using COVID-19 dollars and awarded to schools in March of 2022.

Earlier this year, Governor Doug Burgum requested that the Bank of North Dakota loan the money until the money was received to ensure construction started.

Senator John Hoeven announced the release on Friday, calling it a win for these centers.

”This is for 13 centers for career and technical education across the state of North Dakota that will educate and train people for good-paying careers right here in North Dakota and help meet our workforce needs,” said Sen. John Hoeven, (R-N.D.).

Among the thirteen are the Bakken Area Skills Center in Watford City and the Heart River CTE Center in Mandan. Facilities in Dickinson, Watford City, and Minot should be open as early as this fall.

