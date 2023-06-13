New Elk Ridge assistant principal hired

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michael Jacobson was hired as the new assistant principal at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Bismarck.

He has 13 years of educational experience and will begin the new role in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Most recently, he worked as a Learning Design Innovator with Bismarck Public Schools. Before this, he was an elementary school teacher and worked in Gifted Education and as a Library Media Specialist.

