New Elk Ridge assistant principal hired

New Assistant Principal
New Assistant Principal(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michael Jacobson was hired as the new assistant principal at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Bismarck.

He has 13 years of educational experience and will begin the new role in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Most recently, he worked as a Learning Design Innovator with Bismarck Public Schools. Before this, he was an elementary school teacher and worked in Gifted Education and as a Library Media Specialist.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collection of grabber green cars
Mandan man has one of world’s rarest car collections
Signing ceremony at MHA Nation
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
Trucks at the Hammer Down Big Rig and Truck Show
Eighth annual Hammer Down truck show takes place in Mandan
UPDATE: Victim of Highway 83 Bypass crash identified as senior airman at Minot Air Force Base
Cars at the Buggies n' Blues car show
30th annual Buggies n’ Blues car show takes place in Mandan

Latest News

Leadership change at SVAS
Souris Valley Animal Shelter director resigns
Mandan School Board Election Tuesday
Mandan Public School Board election scheduled for Tuesday
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/12/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/12/23