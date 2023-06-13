Nemont receives more than $34 million toward improving internet in northeast Montana

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Federal funding from the US Department of Agriculture will be going towards improving internet access in northeast Montana.

On Monday, Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, announced internet provider Nemont would receive nearly $35 million through the department’s ReConnect Program. Nemont CEO Mike Kilgore said this funding would be used to install fiber internet across communities in Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley and Phillips Counties.

“The USDA ReConnect program has played a vital role in deploying Broadband in rural America. Once complete, the entire Fort Peck Indian Reservation will be 100% fiber to the premise,” said Kilgore.

Another $12 million will be used by InterBel to improve gigabit internet services in Lincoln and Flathead counties.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.