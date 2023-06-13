Mountrail County produced water and crude oil spill Friday

STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Department of Environmental Quality says crude oil and produced water spilled from tanks at a well pad roughly 10 miles southeast of Stanley Friday.

The department said multiple tanks overflowed, spilling 170 barrels of produced water and 170 barrels of crude oil.

The spill was reported the same day. The pad is operated by Stephens Wiliston LLC.

State officials are on site, overseeing cleanup and remediation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.